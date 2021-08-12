Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Don’t Breathe 2 star welcomes film’s theatrical release amid streaming debate

By Press Association
August 12 2021, 7.31am
Don’t Breathe 2 star Stephen Lang said he is pleased the film is getting a cinematic release and it deserves to be seen on the big screen (PA)
Don’t Breathe 2 star Stephen Lang says he is pleased the film is being released in cinemas as it deserves to be seen on the big screen.

The actor reprises his role as the blind army veteran Norman Nordstrom from the 2016 horror-thriller original, which proved a hit at the box office.

The sequel again shows Lang’s character fending off intruders at his home, this time focused on his young companion.

Stephen Lang stars in horror sequel Don’t Breathe 2 (Ian West/PA)

Amid the fierce debate accelerated by the pandemic over the benefits of streaming compared with the sanctity of the theatrical experience, Don’t Breathe 2 is launching exclusively in cinemas.

US actor Lang, whose previous films include Manhunter, Tombstone and Avatar, said the experience of watching on the big screen was unique.

He told the PA news agency: “There is no trading the experience watching this in a cinema. Watching this with the shared energy of an audience, that collective intake of breath, the collective gasp of surprise, the collective scream – that’s all part of the experience that you just can’t get anywhere else.

“And also, the film itself is made, I think, with such artistry on every level that – I’m talking from a production point of view here, everything from music to art direction – that it really does deserve to be seen on the big screen.”

Lang, 69, added: “After you’ve seen it on the big screen I urge you to watch it six or seven more times on your own devices.”

While in the first film, Norman – also known as The Blind Man – may have been seen as the antagonist, hunting down the intruders who tried to steal his savings, the sequel is expected to feature a more nuanced approach.

Lang said he did not see Norman as either hero or villain.

He told PA: “When I played The Blind Man in the first film, I never thought of him as protagonist, antagonist, villain or anything. And when this script came to me, it just seemed to me to be an opportunity to further explore and deepen my understanding, and therefore, an audience’s understanding of who this character is, where he’s coming from, and maybe where he’s going.

“So I really do resist as an actor, labelling characters in any way, but I will say it was great to return to this character and play him.”

Don’t Breathe 2 will be released in cinemas on August 13.

