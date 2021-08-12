Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
England bring back Haseeb Hameed and get James Anderson injury boost

By Press Association
August 12 2021, 11.19am
Haseeb Hameed is back in the England Test team (Zac Goodwin/PA)
England recalled Haseeb Hameed after almost five years in the international wilderness, while James Anderson defied expectations to be passed fit for the second LV= Insurance Test against India at Lord’s.

Hameed has been on a long journey since winning three caps in India in 2016, including a complete collapse in form, a move from Lancashire to Nottinghamshire and a steady return to prominence over the past two years.

He came into the side in place of Zak Crawley, who has endured a torrid run in the last 12 months. While his selection was expected, as were the recalls of Moeen Ali and Mark Wood, Anderson was something of a surprise on the team sheet.

He reported a tight quad on the eve of the match and, at 39, England must have been tempted to take no risks with his fitness. Anderson broke down on the first morning of the 2019 Ashes series after injury problems and head coach Chris Silverwood will be crossing his fingers that the record wicket-taker is in prime condition.

England already knew they would be going in without Stuart Broad, who has been ruled out for the series with a torn calf, and Anderson’s absence would have left them shorn of even more vital experience.

Wood will now be asked to bring the 90mph pace that was missing in the rain-affected draw at Trent Bridge last week, with Moeen on hand to bring a spin option to the table from number seven. Dan Lawrence was dropped, with Ollie Pope released back to Surrey despite being passed fit.

England won a slightly delayed toss and opted to bowl first, thrusting Anderson straight into work, with captain Joe Root persuaded by the overhead clouds.

