Woman killed in bus crash outside London railway station named by police

A woman killed when a bus crashed into the back of another outside a major railway station in central London has been named as Melissa Burr.

The 32-year-old, from Rainham in Kent, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at Victoria at around 9am on Tuesday.

In a tribute, her family described her as a “kind and thoughtful soul” who had a “quirky charm”.

Eyewitnesses said she became trapped under one of the buses, which were both single-decker vehicles serving route 507.

Police said a total of three pedestrians were involved in the crash which happened at around 8.25am on Tuesday.

Emergency services rushed to the scene but despite their efforts Ms Burr was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other people were treated for non-life threatening injuries, police say, and no arrests have been made.

Melissa Burr (Metropolitan Police/PA)

In a statement issued through the Metropolitan Police, a spokesperson for Ms Burr’s family said: “We are absolutely devastated by loss and the hole that this incident has left in our lives.

“Melissa was a kind and thoughtful soul, had a quirky charm with such a bright future ahead of her.

“As a family we naturally want to understand how such a tragedy occurred, but for now we just want time and space to mourn our beautiful Melissa and send her to rest with her late father.”

Detective Constable Chris May of the Met’s serious collision investigation unit said: “This tragic incident claimed the life of a young woman and our thoughts are with her family at this sad time.

“We are continuing to piece together the circumstances surrounding this collision and I am very keen to hear from any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police.

“If you have information please don’t hesitate to get in touch.”

Big Issue seller Jacob Davidson, 36, described how passers-by “swarmed” the scene following the crash in an attempt to help.

“It was just a loud bang, the bus smashed into the back of the one in front.

“The front of it was all smashed in,” he said.

“There was a sound of panic… people shouting ‘can we get help’.”

Anyone with information should call the serious collision investigation unit witness lines on 020 8543 5157, call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 1450/10AUG.