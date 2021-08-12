Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
‘Special’ three-legged moggy takes the crown at this year’s National Cat Awards

By Press Association
August 12 2021, 12.05pm
Connor Raven, aged six, and his cat Minty (Fabio De Paola/Cats Protection)
A three-legged cat who helps a six-year-old boy cope with severe learning difficulties has been crowned the winner of this year’s National Cat Awards, held by charity Cats Protection.

Minty, from Holywell, Wales, beat hundreds of other entries to the top spot due to his “special bond” with owner Connor Raven.

Connor’s mother, Siobhan Cobb, said: “I’m over the moon that Minty has been recognised for the special cat that he is.

“He is a huge part of our family unit and it is lovely to share the unique bond the boys have.

“Minty demonstrates how clever, affectionate and dependable cats can be. We can always rely on him to make everything better, and he is the best friend that Connor needs and deserves.”

Connor Raven, Siobhan Cobb and Minty (Fabio De Paola/Cats Protection)

Nine-year-old Minty was recognised by Cats Protection for the support he gives Connor, who has severe learning difficulties and a range of medical conditions, including ataxic cerebral palsy.

The cat, who only has three legs following a road accident, helps Connor cope with daily life, from keeping him settled at meal times to providing a calming presence at bedtime.

Despite his missing leg, Minty has even helped Connor learn to climb the stairs.

“Having only three legs never stops Minty enjoying life, and I think that rubs off on Connor,” Ms Cobb said.

“Together, they are unstoppable, whatever comes their way. Minty’s a really inspirational cat and we love him to bits.”

Minty (Fabio De Paola/Cats Protection)

Along with Minty, the other three finalists included rescue cat Mikey, who helped his owner cope after her baby was stillborn; Penelope Farthing, who can sense when her owner is about to have a seizure; and Boris, who recovered from his own injuries to be a companion to 80-year-old Alex Tullis.

Minty was chosen by a panel of celebrity judges, including comedian Russell Kane, who backed the feline for the top spot.

He said: “I truly believe cats aren’t used enough in teaching companionship and therapeutic ways.

“For me, Minty’s story drives forward the argument that cats are wonderful creatures, not just for them being furry and being stroked, but for the emotional benefits, the teaching benefits and the assistance they can bring to people’s lives.”

