Tiny newborn mouse recovering well after RSPCA rescue

A baby mouse the size of a 1p coin has been rescued by the RSPCA.

The newborn mouse, who has now been named Penny, has been taken in by a surrogate parent after her mother was captured by a cat in Newcastle.

RSPCA inspector Terri-Ann Fannan took the mouse to Pawz For Thought rescue centre in Sunderland after the cat’s owner found her at home in Brendale Avenue.

Trish Storey, a volunteer who cares for mice at Pawz For Thought, said: “There is always a fear that due to the smaller size of Penny the new mother may have rejected her – but in this case she happily took on her parental responsibilities and it was lovely to see.

“She really is our little miracle.”

Before being introduced to her surrogate mother, Penny was kept in an incubator and fed by a member of staff through the night with goats milk on a tiny make-up brush.

Penny is now around 10 days old, and will be available for adoption when she is older.

Ms Storey said: “Penny was so lucky to be spotted by the member of the public because she was so tiny and then the odds were against her.

“She has done amazingly well in the care of Pawz, which does a fantastic job and helps the RSPCA a great deal.

“It just goes to show that no animal is too small for animal charities like us to rescue and rehabilitate.”