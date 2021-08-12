Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Edouard Mendy happy to be team player in Chelsea’s Super Cup win

By Press Association
August 12 2021, 1.15pm Updated: August 12 2021, 1.17pm
Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy came off for the Super Cup penalty shoot-out win over Villarreal (Aaron Chown/PA)
Edouard Mendy praised fellow goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga after he came off the bench to save two penalties in Chelsea’s Super Cup shoot-out win over Villarreal.

The France stopper had started the game but was substituted in the closing stages of extra-time before hailing the team success for the Blues.

Hakim Ziyech had put the Champions League holders ahead only be be forced off with a shoulder injury as Gerard Moreno’s leveller saw the game finish 1-1 after extra-time.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel had Arrizabalaga stripped and ready to come on in the final seconds, explaining afterwards that it was a statistical decision made after pouring over 1000s of penalties taken against his goalkeepers.

Mendy left the field promptly and without complaint – unlike Arrizabalaga, who seemingly refused to be substituted in a similar situation in a Carabao Cup final in 2019 – and was happy to see his colleague save twice to secure the Super Cup.

“We work for this success,” Mendy told chelseafc.com.

“I knew since last season that if Kepa came on the pitch he would help the team like he did. I am really happy for Kepa.

“This is teamwork, it’s a team effort. When you play for Chelsea you play for success, you play for titles. We did it together and we are happy.”

Arrizabalaga was full of praise for Mendy, who had made a number of key saves to keep out Villarreal – the Europa League holders also hitting the woodwork twice in normal time.

“It’s not a typical situation,” said the Spain goalkeeper.

Chelsea lifted the Super Cup following a 6-5 penalty shoot-out win.
Chelsea lifted the Super Cup following a 6-5 penalty shoot-out win (Niall Carson/PA)

“I was ready because I knew this could happen, and I tried to be ready mentally and physically when we arrived at penalties.

“Edou did a fantastic job before, it was a tough, tough game against a very difficult team.

“We won and we are so happy. All the team did a fantastic job and we have the medal.”

