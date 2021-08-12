Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Olympic silver medallist CJ Ujah suspended for alleged anti-doping breach

By Press Association
August 12 2021, 6.38pm
Sprinter CJ Ujah was part of the British quartet beaten on the line by Italy (David Davies/PA)
Great Britain sprinter CJ Ujah, part of the men’s 4x100m team who won silver at the Tokyo Olympics, has been provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit for an alleged anti-doping breach.

Ujah, 27, was part of the British quartet alongside Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake who were beaten on the finish line by Italy.

The AIU announced on Thursday that following the conclusion of the Games, the doping control laboratory in Tokyo also notified the International Testing Agency of an additional ‘adverse analytical finding’ from testing during the Olympics.

Ujah was found to have presence/use of a prohibited substances ostarine and S-23, which are selective androgen receptor modulators (SARM) and help with building muscle.

If the case against Ujah is proven, he could face losing his relay silver medal along with the rest of the British team.

As well as the British athlete, Bahrain’s 1500m runner Sadik Mikhou, Georgian shot-putter Benik Abramyan and Kenya sprinter Mark Otieno Odhiambo have also been provisionally suspended following adverse tests, the AIU confirmed.

A statement from the AIU read: “The AIU now awaits the conclusion of the ITA proceedings against the above athletes, which will determine whether any anti-doping rule violations have been committed and what consequences (if any) should be imposed in relation to the Olympic Games.

“Any consequences beyond the Olympic Games to be imposed upon the athletes under the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules will be determined following the conclusion of the ITA proceedings.”

