Emergency services at ‘serious and tragic’ incident in Plymouth

By Press Association
August 12 2021, 8.11pm Updated: August 12 2021, 8.53pm
The South Western Ambulance Service said it was called to an ‘ongoing incident’ in Keyham (Rui Vieira/PA)
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious and tragic incident in Plymouth.

The South Western Ambulance Service said it was called at just after 6pm on Thursday to Keyham.

A local MP has said he is awaiting the “number of victims” in what is a “very grim day for our city and our community”.

The ambulance service tweeted: “We responded to the incident with a significant number of resources, including Hazardous Area Response Teams (HART), multiple ambulances, air ambulances, multiple doctors and senior paramedics.

“We will provide an update here in due course.”

Local Labour MP Luke Pollard said on Facebook: “Hello #Plymouth – there looks to be a very serious situation happening in Keyham.

“Please can everyone stay safe, stay indoors and follow police advice.

The Plymouth Sutton and Devonport MP added: “I’ve spoken to some local residents and the police and the situation looks very serious indeed.

“Please avoid speculation and please do not share images of any victims. Please keep our community in your thoughts and prayers.”

He later tweeted: “Update: awaiting confirmation of number of victims but this looks like a very grim day for our city and our community.

“Please can I ask that you think of the families and our community and not share any images or videos of any of the victims. #keyham.”

Conservative Plymouth Moor View MP Johnny Mercer said on Twitter: “I am aware of a serious and tragic incident unfolding in Plymouth.

“Please obey all instructions from the police and do not post rumour or speculation on social media.

“I will post news when I have it.”

Devon and Cornwall Police has been contacted.

