Sympathy, shock and offers of help after tragedy rocks Keyham

The shooting tragedy in Plymouth led to outpourings of sympathy and offers of help from across the local community.

A critical incident was declared by Devon and Cornwall Police following a “serious firearms” incident in Biddick Drive, in the Keyham area of the city on Thursday.

Plymouth City Council said an “awful tragedy has happened in our city tonight”, adding in a tweet that while “we don’t know all of the details, our hearts go out to everyone affected by this terrible incident”.

Our hearts go out to victims of tonight's tragic incident in our city, alongside their families, friends, and the wider Plymouth community. 💚 — Plymouth Argyle FC (@Only1Argyle) August 12, 2021

Plymouth Argyle FC tweeted: “Our hearts go out to victims of tonight’s tragic incident in our city, alongside their families, friends, and the wider Plymouth community.”

A groundswell of sympathy came from local figures and national leaders as the emergency services worked at the scene.

Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted: “The incident in Plymouth is shocking and my thoughts are with those affected. I have spoken to the Chief Constable and offered my full support. I urge everyone to remain calm, follow police advice and allow our emergency services to get on with their jobs.”

The incident in Plymouth is shocking and my thoughts are with those affected. I have spoken to the Chief Constable and offered my full support. I urge everyone to remain calm, follow police advice and allow our emergency services to get on with their jobs. — Priti Patel (@pritipatel) August 12, 2021

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tweeted: “There’s much we don’t know about the shocking events in Plymouth. However it’s clear tragedy has hit Keyham.

“My thoughts are with the families and neighbours of those caught up in this nightmare. I pay tribute to our emergency services who ran towards events we’d all run from.”

There’s much we don’t know about the shocking events in Plymouth. However it’s clear tragedy has hit Keyham. My thoughts are with the families and neighbours of those caught up in this nightmare. I pay tribute to our emergency services who ran towards events we'd all run from. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) August 12, 2021

Shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds described it as “truly terrible” news, and said he was thinking of the families and friends of those who have died and been injured.

He added: “Thank you to our remarkable emergency services.

“I’ve been in contact with local representatives to express my support for the whole community of Plymouth on this awful evening.”

Plymouth MP Luke Pollard described it as “a very grim day for our city and our community”.

Tomorrow from 9am I’m grateful to Ford Primary School and St Marks Church on Cambridge Road for agreeing to open their doors to the community. I’ll be there with local councillors and Police. Open to all for a safe place for our community to come together #keyham — Luke Pollard MP (@LukePollard) August 12, 2021

Offers of help came in from Ford Primary School and St Marks Church on Cambridge Road, who soon agreed to open their doors to local people from Friday morning.

Mr Pollard, who is set to attend with local councillors and police, said it will open as “a safe place for our community to come together”.

Please join us in praying for those affected by this evening’s situation in Keyham, Plymouth and keep safe and follow police advice if you are in the area. #Plymouth #Keyham — Diocese of Exeter (@CofEDevon) August 12, 2021

A message from the Diocese of Exeter said: “Please join us in praying for those affected by this evening’s situation in Keyham, Plymouth and keep safe and follow police advice if you are in the area.”

Johnny Mercer, the local MP for Plymouth Moor View, urged people to “remain calm” and to avoid fuelling chatter about the situation which he said was not terror related or had left a suspect on the run in Plymouth.

He added: “It is for the police to confirm further details. Do not repost chatter or gossip; work with them. We have the best cops in the land.”

In an earlier tweet, Mr Mercer said he was “aware of a serious and tragic incident unfolding in Plymouth”.