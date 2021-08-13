Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
What the papers say – August 13

By Press Association
August 13 2021
What the papers say – August 13 (PA)
The front pages cover the tragedy in Devon, a rescue mission to Kabul and Britain’s “biggest test for living with Covid”.

The Daily Mail reports six people have been fatally shot in Plymouth, in a story also covered by The Times and the Daily Mirror, with the latter referring to a “rampage” in the city.

The UK and the US are sending troops to evacuate their personnel in Afghanistan as the Taliban advances, according to the Financial Times and The Guardian.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is quoted on the front of The Independent saying “we must do everything we can to ensure the safety” of British nationals and Afghan staff in the war-torn country.

Metro calls the rescue mission “Operation Kabul”, while The Daily Telegrah reports the Taliban advance is “gaining pace” after the western city of Herat became the latest major centre to fall.

The biggest weekend for mass gatherings since the pandemic began will see 1.7 million people join crowds in what the i calls Britain’s “biggest test for living with Covid”.

New official figures showing a 4.8 per cent bounce in the economy from April to June prove the UK is “on the mend”, Chancellor Rishi Sunak is quoted as saying in the Daily Express.

And the Daily Star describes the British embassy guard held on suspicion of spying for Russia in Berlin as “not exactly 007 material” as he drives a Ford Fiesta “and collects caps and teddy bears”.

