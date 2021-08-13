Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
Entertainment / TV & Film

Kit Harington jokes fatherhood is akin to welcoming an unruly housemate

By Press Association
August 13 2021, 6.31am
Game Of Thrones star Kit Harington joked becoming a father was like welcoming an unruly housemate into your life (Liam McBurney/PA)
Game Of Thrones star Kit Harington joked becoming a father was like welcoming an unruly housemate into your life (Liam McBurney/PA)

Game Of Thrones star Kit Harington has joked that becoming a father is like welcoming an unruly housemate into your life.

The actor, 34, welcomed a son with wife Rose Leslie, also 34, earlier this year.

Harington, who stars in Amazon series Modern Love, appeared on US TV to discuss his early experiences of fatherhood.

He told The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon: “No-one tells you that essentially, at first anyway, what it is, is you get a new roommate dumped into your life, who you’ve not interviewed, who doesn’t know any of the rules, any of your house rules, breaks all your house rules.

“And then you fall in love with him, so you can’t kick him out. That’s basically parenting.”

London-born Harington, who delighted Fallon by performing Train’s Drops Of Jupiter during the host’s 1,500th episode of The Tonight Show, revealed one of his favourite parts of having a child.

He said: “I go in in the morning and he has this bright smile and he’s chuckling already when I walk in the door. But then he just dismantles any plans I had for that day.”

Harington joked wife Leslie was the parent his son “seems to respect” while he was just “sheer entertainment”.

He added: “I put him in his little chair and he likes dancing to the Beatles but he only likes it if I do these exaggerated moves. I’ve worked out where the dad dance comes from.”

Also in the interview, Harington stayed tight-lipped on rumours Harry Styles would be starring alongside him in forthcoming Marvel movie The Eternals.

He evaded Fallon’s questioning about Styles, joking: “No comment.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier