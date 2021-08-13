Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / UK & World

Death toll rises as severe flooding hits northern Turkey

By Press Association
August 13 2021, 7.39am Updated: August 13 2021, 5.20pm
Flood waters sweep by in Bozkurt town, Kastamonu province (IHA/AP)
Flood waters sweep by in Bozkurt town, Kastamonu province (IHA/AP)

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides that struck northern Turkey has reached at least 31.

The floods battered the Black Sea coastal provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu, Sinop and Samsun on Wednesday, demolishing homes and bridges and sweeping away cars.

Hundreds of people were rescued by helicopters, while 1,700 others were evacuated. More than 300 more people are said to be missing.

Rescue helicopter
A Coast Guard helicopter rescues a manin Bozkurt (IHA/AP)

The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said rescuers recovered 10 more bodies in the worst-hit area, Kastamonu, bringing the fatality toll to 27.

An 80-year-old woman is still missing in Bartin province.

Floodwaters inundated much of the town of Bozkurt, in Kastamonu, where one building collapsed and a second building was severely damaged.

In Bartin province, at least 13 people were injured when a section of a bridge caved in.

Five bridges collapsed in the floods while two others were damaged, AFAD said. Hundreds of villages were left without power and several roads were blocked.

Destroyed houses
Rescuers discovered 10 more bodies (IHA/AP)

Speaking in Bozkurt late on Thursday, interior minister Suleyman Soylu described the scenes as “the most severe flood disaster I have seen”.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who cancelled celebrations marking his ruling party’s 20th anniversary, visited the area on Friday and promised to reconstruct demolished homes, roads and bridges.

“With God’s permission, we will overcome this disaster as well. We will do whatever it takes as a state… and hopefully, we will rise from our ashes,” Erdogan said.

Turkey’s Black Sea region is frequently struck by severe rains and flash flooding. At least six people were killed in floods in the eastern Black Sea coastal province of Rize last month.

The disaster struck as firefighters in south-west Turkey worked to extinguish a wildfire in Mugla province, an area popular with tourists that runs along the Aegean Sea.

A woman rescues a cat
A rescue worker holds a kitten she saved from a building in Bozkurt (IHA via AP)

The blaze, which was brought under control on Thursday, was one of more than 200 wildfires in Turkey since July 28.

At least eight people died and thousands of residents have had to flee fierce blazes.

Climate scientists say there is little doubt that climate change from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas is driving more extreme events, such as heatwaves, droughts, wildfires, floods and storms.

Such calamities are expected to happen more frequently as the planet warms.

