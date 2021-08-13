Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Heavy rainfall triggers deadly mudslide in Japan

By Press Association
August 13 2021, 9.56am Updated: August 13 2021, 10.27am
A road is damaged by the swollen Suzuhari river in heavy rain in Hiroshima (Kyodo/AP)
Up to four people are feared to have died after torrential rain pounding south-western Japan triggered a mudslide, and threatened to cause more flooding and more landslides in the region.

The mudslide in the city of Unzen in Nagasaki prefecture hit two houses, with four residents inside.

A woman in her 50s was pronounced dead, while a man in his 60s was seriously injured, according to Unzen city officials. Rescue workers are searching for the two other residents.

Jicho River
The Jicho river is swollen following heavy rain in Nagomi (Kyodo/AP)

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued heavy rain and mudslide warnings in parts of the southern main island of Kyushu.

Earlier warnings for Hiroshima in western Japan, where record rainfall fell earlier this week, were downgraded as rains subsided.

Television footage on NHK public broadcaster showed rivers swollen with muddy water close to overflowing in Hiroshima.

Heavy rain in Japan
A woman holding umbrella makes her way through heavy rain in Fukuoka, western Japan (Kyodo/AP)

The meteorological agency said nearly 20in of rain fell in parts of Nagasaki in the past 48 hours, exceeding the average for the month of August. More downpours were forecast.

Local authorities issued evacuation advisories to high-risk areas in those regions, affecting more than three million residents, but the measure is non-compulsory and only a fraction usually evacuate.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga called a disaster management meeting and pledged to do the utmost for the rescue and relief operation and support for the affected residents.

