Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

What do we know so far about the shooting in Keyham?

By Press Association
August 13 2021, 10.24am
Police activity in Biddick Drive in the Keyham area of Plymouth (Ben Birchall/PA)
Five people and a suspected gunman have died after a shooting in Plymouth.

Here is what we know so far about the incident:

– Devon and Cornwall Police said they received reports of a “serious firearms incident” in Biddick Drive, Keyham, at around 6.10pm.

(PA Graphics)
– The South Western Ambulance Service said hazardous area response teams (HART), multiple ambulances, air ambulances, doctors and senior paramedics were sent to the scene.

– Two women and two men were found dead at the scene and the suspected gunman, who has been named locally as Jake Davison, was also found dead.

– A third woman, who was treated at the scene with gunshot wounds, later died in hospital.

Jake Davison
The gunman was named locally as Jake Davison (Jake Davison/PA)

– One of those killed was a “small child” aged under 10, according to local MP Luke Pollard.

– Mr Pollard said a number of people are receiving treatment in hospital although the number has not been confirmed by police.

– Detectives stressed the incident was not terror-related and that they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Forensic officers in Biddick Drive
Forensic officers in Biddick Drive (Ben Birchall/PA)

– The area remained cordoned off on Friday, with officers in white forensic suits working at the scene and a coroner’s ambulance was filmed leaving.

– Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: “My thoughts are with the friends and family of those who lost their lives and with all those affected by the tragic incident in Plymouth last night. I thank the emergency services for their response.”

– Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted: “The incident in Plymouth is shocking and my thoughts are with those affected. I have spoken to the Chief Constable and offered my full support. I urge everyone to remain calm, follow police advice and allow our emergency services to get on with their jobs.”

