Brendan Rodgers urges Leicester to make the most of ‘exciting season’ ahead

By Press Association
August 13 2021, 11.53am Updated: August 13 2021, 5.23pm
Brendan Rodgers insists Leicester are looking to progress again in 2021/22 and not bask in the glory of last season’s FA Cup heroics (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
Brendan Rodgers insists Leicester are looking to progress again in 2021-22 and not bask in the glory of last season’s FA Cup heroics.

The Foxes gained compensation for missing out on a top-four finish in the Premier League on the final day of the campaign for the second year running by lifting the FA Cup for the first time in the club’s history, defeating Chelsea 1-0 at Wembley.

Ahead of the new season, Rodgers is keen for his squad to look forward to the new challenges ahead rather than continue to reflect on what has already happened.

“You can’t lock yourself into the past,” said the Leicester boss. “We have a memory of the FA Cup now that is an achievement that will bind us for the rest of our lives – the players, the staff and the supporters – we will all remember that forever.

“However, it is long gone and now you have to keep looking forward and get ready for a really exciting future for the squad.

“We know we can improve and I am really looking forward to this season. I see the maturity and the confidence and we are ready for another long but really exciting season.”

Leicester last week added the Community Shield to their FA Cup success and Rodgers believes the 1-0 victory over Manchester City sets the Foxes up nicely for their opening Premier League match at home to Wolves on Saturday.

“It puts us in a great place physically and mentally and we arrive into the weekend in a really good place,” said Rodgers.

“Between the season starting and the international break we will be trying to increase fitness while at the same time winning games. I don’t think any team will be at their very highest level physically.”

Left-back Ryan Bertrand, striker Patson Daka and midfielder Boubakary Soumare have all arrived at King Power Stadium over the summer, with Rodgers adding central defender Jannik Vestergaard to his squad on Friday evening after the Dane completed his move from Southampton.

The Northern Irishman would like more new signings before the transfer window closes at the end of the month, saying: “Ideally we would.

“I think it’s a huge testament to the club and our planning, which has gone back into last year, so that we could get the players in as early as we could, so that’s really helped us this summer.

“We would really like to add more if we could and we will see how the market goes over the next few weeks. We know what we would like, whether we can get that type of player or whether we can afford that type of player, we will have to wait and see, but we would like to do something more.”

With Wesley Fofana (leg fracture) and Jonny Evans (foot) out injured, Rodgers will hope the club can get the signing of Vestergaard completed in time for the central defender to make his debut on Saturday.

Timothy Castagne continues to be assessed on the eye injury he sustained while with Belgium at Euro 2020.

