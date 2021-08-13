Plymouth shooting – what we know so far

Five people and the gunman died after a shooting in Plymouth on Thursday evening.

Here is what we know so far about the incident:

– The atrocity was carried out by a man named by Devon and Cornwall Police as Jake Davison, 22.

The gunman was named by police as Jake Davison (Jake Davison/PA)

– A three-year-old girl was among his victims during the six-minute incident in Keyham, Plymouth.

– His first victim was a 51-year-old woman, who was known to him, with police saying they had a familial relationship.

– He then left the unnamed address and shot the girl and her 43-year-old male relative in Biddick Drive.

– Two further victims were a man, 59, shot in parkland nearby, and a woman, 66, killed at Henderson Place.

(PA Graphics)

– He then turned the gun on himself, before police could intervene. None of his victims have been identified by police.

– In between, Davison shot at a man, 33, and a woman, 53, who survived. They remain in hospital being treated for injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.

– Parts of the incident happened in front of other members of the public who are said to have been “shocked at what was unfolding before them”.

– A weapon has been recovered, described by witnesses as a “pump action shotgun”.

– Davison had a firearms licence, and police do not believe he was linked to any terrorist or far-right organisation.

– The crime scene currently stretches to 13 separate sites.

– Police are examining the hard drive and social media activity of Davison, who posted on a YouTube channel under the name Professor Waffle and previously said he did not have “any willpower to do anything anymore” in a recording dated July 28.

Forensic officers in Biddick Drive (Ben Birchall/PA)

– Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: “My thoughts are with the friends and family of those who lost their lives and with all those affected by the tragic incident in Plymouth last night. I thank the emergency services for their response.”

– Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted: “The incident in Plymouth is shocking and my thoughts are with those affected. I have spoken to the Chief Constable and offered my full support. I urge everyone to remain calm, follow police advice and allow our emergency services to get on with their jobs.”