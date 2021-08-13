Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021
News / UK & World

Boy, 14, remanded over murder of man stabbed after confronting youths

By Press Association
August 13 2021, 2.03pm

Police at the scene in Churchill Terrace, Chingford, east London, where James Markham was stabbed to death after confronting a group of teenagers (Laura Parnaby/PA)

A 14-year-old boy has appeared in court accused of murdering a father who was fatally stabbed after confronting a group of teenagers.

James Markham, 45, was attacked in Churchill Terrace in Chingford, east London, on Monday evening.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Stratford Youth Court on Friday charged with murder, possession of a knife in a public place and breach of a criminal behaviour order (CBO).

Stabbing in Chingford
James Markham was fatally stabbed after confronting a group of youths in Chingford, east London (Metropolitan Police/PA)

The court heard that Mr Markham was stabbed after confronting a group of youths who had been shouting and swearing outside the back of his home and who had yelled at his daughter.

The teenager, who spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address, was remanded in youth detention accommodation to appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday August 17.

The Metropolitan Police said that a second boy, also 14, who was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, has been released under investigation.

A 16-year-old girl, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has also been released under investigation, the force added.

Mr Markham was described as “a man with a good heart and good soul” by a family friend, while floral tributes have been laid at the scene in his memory.

