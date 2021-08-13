Serving police officer and three-year-old child found dead in house

An investigation has been launched after a serving police officer and child were found dead.

West Mercia Police said officers attended an address in Cairndhu Drive in Kidderminster following concerns for the welfare of a man and a young child at the address.

(PA Graphics)

The force said a 39-year-old man and a three-year-old child were found dead on arrival.

The deaths are currently being treated as unexplained, police said.

The 39-year-old man was a serving officer with West Mercia Police.

2/3 We have launched an investigation into the deaths, which are currently being treated as unexplained. It is with great sadness that we share this news today. — West Mercia Police (@WMerciaPolice) August 13, 2021

Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Jones, said: “It is with great sadness that I share the news that a serving police officer and a three-year-old child have passed away.

“While the circumstances of the deaths are not fully known, this is clearly a tragic incident and our deepest condolences are with family and colleagues.”

Two marked police cars could be seen parked outside the property on Friday afternoon.

Some uniformed officers were also stood guard at the bottom of the drive, while a forensic officer in a white suit could be seen entering the property.

Neighbours spoke of their “shock” at the deaths, with one, who asked not to be named, saying: “I didn’t really know the occupants, they kept themselves to themselves.

“They’ve lived there less than a year, it’s a family. The news is just awful.”