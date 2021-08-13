Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Social media platforms begin removing Plymouth gunman’s accounts

By Press Association
August 13 2021, 3.58pm Updated: August 13 2021, 5.28pm
Jake Davison shot and killed five people on Thursday (Jake Davison/PA)
Social networks have begun removing Plymouth gunman Jake Davison’s accounts from their platforms in the aftermath of the attack.

The 22-year-old was active across Facebook, Reddit and YouTube, where he uploaded a video a few weeks ago saying he was “beaten down” and “defeated by life”.

Both his YouTube and Facebook accounts were removed by about lunchtime on Friday, but a Reddit account believed to belong to Davison could still be accessed on Friday afternoon.

Google-owned YouTube confirmed to the PA news agency that Davison’s account had been terminated under its offline behaviour policy.

Social media apps
The gunman was active on several social media channels (Yui Mok/PA)

Rules on the platform prohibit inciting violence, including encouraging others to go to a particular place to commit violence or to perform violence at a particular time, the firm said.

Google also told PA that it will comply with any police requests made through proper legal processes.

Meanwhile Facebook, which also owns Instagram, confirmed it too has removed Davison’s accounts.

The social network said he was removed under its dangerous individuals and organisations policy, which does not allow mass murderers on either platform.

However, an account on Reddit thought to belong to Davison was still accessible on Friday afternoon.

The firm has been approached for comment.

Chief Constable Shaun Sawyer of Devon and Cornwall Police has confirmed that detectives are examining Davison’s social media output as part of their investigation.

Twitter confirmed it had removed a number of tweets related to the attack which it said had “violated our rules, including our Sensitive Media policy”, after photos and videos appearing to show the aftermath of the shootings were posted online.

The company said a curated Twitter moment was also created to help users find the latest authoritative information as the situation developed.

