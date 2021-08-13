Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Eye-witness hid under pool table during Plymouth shooting

By Press Association
August 13 2021, 6.31pm
Police are continuing to investigate (Andrew Matthews/PA)
A woman has described how she hid under a pool table after seeing Plymouth mass shooter Jake Davison during his deadly rampage.

Peggy Holliday had just finished having a tattoo, in the Keyham area of the city on Thursday, and was walking to a shop when she heard screaming.

She told ITV News West Country that she saw an incident “unfold” in front of her but did not register Davison because her brain was in “flight mode”.

“There was an incident that unfolded in front of me. I couldn’t quite register the shooter’s face,” she said.

“I think my brain was in panic. It all just happened so quickly. I was in complete flight mode. People were terrified.

“It was like a living nightmare, like something you see out of the movies. It’s something I will never be able to forget.”

Miss Holliday, who works as an intern at the National Marine Aquarium in Plymouth, said the shooting was “sheer violence”.

“I heard gunshots but I thought they were fireworks,” she said.

“My brain didn’t even conceive the idea they were gunshots. I headed up the road following the crowd of people and it was just violence, sheer violence.

“A couple of the gunshots went off and I ran opposite a pub and the owner came out and he shouted at me ‘get in here, get in here now’.”

She said she “literally clung underneath one of the pool tables for dear life” before she froze.

“It literally felt like a living nightmare,” she said.

“It felt like I was being hunted.”

