Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Charles donates money to organisation helping Greeks affected by wildfires

By Press Association
August 13 2021, 6.35pm
The Prince of Wales (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The Prince of Wales (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The Prince of Wales has made a donation to the Hellenic Red Cross (HRC) to support the organisation’s humanitarian response to wildfires in Greece.

Charles’ undisclosed amount was welcomed by the HRC’s president, who said his organisation would “continue to work tirelessly for the people of Greece”.

Greece’s prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday described the fires as the greatest ecological disaster his country has witnessed in decades.

Although wildfires are common in Greece during the hot, dry summers, hundreds of blazes have broken out across the country this year after an especially long and intense heatwave.

Greece has been battling devastating fires during the summer (Hellenic Red Cross/PA)

Several Mediterranean countries have suffered intense heat and quickly spreading wildfires in recent weeks, including Turkey, where at least eight people have died, and Italy.

In Algeria, wildfires in the mountainous Berber region have killed at least 69 people.

Dr Antonios Avgerinos, the HRC’s president, said: “We are immensely grateful for His Royal Highness’ kind donation. It means a great deal to the dedicated staff of the HRC and to the people of Greece who we are helping.

“We are working hard to assist effected people during these extremely difficult times with the wildfires now affecting over 70,000 people.

“We hold a great affection towards His Royal Highness given his close family links with the country and the HRC will continue to work tirelessly for the people of Greece who have suffered with these unprecedented wildfires.”

Charles is the president of the British Red Cross and visited Greece earlier this year with the Duchess of Cornwall.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier