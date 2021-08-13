Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Police name two-year-old victim in Bridgend murder probe

By Press Association
August 13 2021, 6.37pm
A two-year-old boy who died in hospital after being found in a critical condition in Bridgend, Wales, has been named as Reid Steele (South Wales Police/PA).
A “gorgeous” two-year-old boy who died in hospital after being found critically injured at a house in Bridgend has been named by police.

Reid Steele died at University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff on Thursday afternoon and South Wales Police are treating the death as murder.

In a statement, his family described him as a “super happy, gorgeous, wonderful and intelligent” child.

South Wales Police said a 31-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of his murder has now been transferred into the care of health services and is currently detained under the Mental Health Act.

She remains on police bail while the investigation continues.

In a tribute to Reid released via the police, the family said: “He was a super, super-happy, gorgeous, wonderful and intelligent little boy who lit up everyone’s lives.

“He loved the garden and the beach, picking raspberries and going for walks collecting shells. He was a very chatty little boy and would happily speak to anyone.”

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Davies, said: “We are dealing with a very sad and tragic incident.

“The family continue to be supported by dedicated family liaison officers and once again, I would appeal for members of the public to refrain from speculating on social media at what is a very difficult time for all concerned.  My thoughts remain with the family.”

The force said it is not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

