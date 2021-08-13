Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
First lady Jill Biden wears medical boot after foot injury in Hawaii

By Press Association
August 13 2021, 9.20pm
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)
Jill Biden is wearing a medical boot following a recent foot injury on a Hawaiian beach.

The boot was on the first lady’s left foot on Friday as she and President Joe Biden boarded a helicopter in Delaware to fly to the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland.

She also held onto crutches.

President Biden helped her navigate a short flight of stairs onto the chopper.

President Joe Biden helps first lady Jill Biden as they board Marine One (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

The first lady punctured her foot in late July during a beach walk in Hawaii, where she flew for official events after participating in the opening of the Tokyo Olympics, the White House said.

She returned to Washington on July 26 and received outpatient treatment at Walter Reed Military Medical Centre in Bethesda, Maryland, on July 29.

President Biden joined his wife at the hospital.

Her spokesperson, Michael LaRosa, said it was not known what caused the puncture, but the wound was cleaned, was not infected and was expected to “heal nicely”.

The first lady had not been seen in public since she returned from Hawaii.

