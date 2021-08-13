Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tearful tributes paid to victims of Plymouth shootings at vigil

By Press Association
August 13 2021, 10.51pm Updated: August 14 2021, 7.32am
Flowers and candles in North Down Crescent Park on Friday (Ben Birchall/PA)
People were tearful as they gathered at a vigil following the fatal shootings in Plymouth.

Hundreds placed flowers and candles in North Down Crescent Park in Keyham on Friday evening to remember those who were killed by gunman Jake Davison.

Many began congregating while it was still light to place the tributes on the ground close to where the incident began on Thursday.

As it grew darker, mourners stood with candles in their hands, many given to them by a group of people at a table, while others shone the torches on their phones.

They paused briefly and stood silent, lifting their lights high in the air in a moment of unity following the atrocity.

A voice addressing the crowd could be heard saying: “We can’t do anything about what’s happened.”

Plymouth incident
People stood silent for a brief moment (Ben Birchall/PA)

As the evening went on, a sea of tributes were left on the grass – including notes paying tribute to the victims.

People could be seen with tears in their eyes and clasping their hands together, while others comforted each other.

Davison, 22, shot and killed his 51-year-old mother Maxine Davison, also known as Maxine Chapman, at a house in Biddick Drive in the Keyham area of the city on Thursday evening.

Plymouth incident
Tearful tributes were paid to the victims (Ben Birchall/PA)

He then went outside into the street and shot dead Sophie Martyn, aged three, and her father Lee Martyn, aged 43, in an attack witnessed by horrified onlookers.

He killed Stephen Washington, 59, in a nearby park, before shooting Kate Shepherd, 66, on Henderson Place. She later died at Derriford Hospital.

Davison also aimed and shot at two local residents – a man aged 33 and a 53-year-old woman, who are known to each other – in Biddick Drive.

Plymouth incident
A sea of tributes were left at the scene (Ben Birchall/PA)

They suffered significant injuries but are not believed to be life-threatening.

Plymouth Sutton and Devonport MP Luke Pollard tweeted images of the vigil and the victims’ names, writing: “Tonight our community came together to remember the victims of the shooting in #keyham.

“The past day has been one of the hardest for me personally and hardest for our city that I can remember.

“We will get through this, and we will do it together #plymouth.”

