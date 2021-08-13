Man taken to hospital after stabbing in central London

A man has been taken to hospital after a stabbing in central London.

The Metropolitan Police said armed response officers were called to reports of a stabbing in Oxford Street just after 7pm.

A man, believed to be in his twenties, was found with multiple stab injuries close to Oxford Circus and was taken to hospital, the force said.

Armed response officers responded to reports of a stabbing in Oxford Street at 1917hours, close to Oxford Circus. A male has been found with multiple stab wounds. We await an update on his condition.If you have any details around this incident please call 101, REF 6520/13thAUG. — MPS Westminster (@MPSWestminster) August 13, 2021

Police said they were waiting for an update on the man’s condition.

No arrests have been made.

Police urged anyone with information about the incident to call them on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 6520/13Aug, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.