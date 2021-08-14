Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Latest instalment in anthology series American Crime Story revealed

By Press Association
August 14 2021, 5.20am
The next instalment in Ryan Murphy’s American Crime Story anthology series will feature the famed Studio 54 nightclub (Jennifer Graylock/PA)
The next instalment in the American Crime Story anthology series will feature the famed Studio 54 nightclub, it has been announced.

TV super producer Ryan Murphy will explore the rise and fall of the Manhattan disco, which became a world renowned nightspot in the 1970s.

Known for its lavish parties and rampant drug use, it closed in 1980 after founders Steve Rubell and Ian Schrager were convicted of tax evasion.

Studio 54: American Crime Story is in development now, network FX said.

It also announced producers Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson are working on spin-offs American Love Story and American Sports Story, which will tell further true-life tales.

The first season of American Sports Story will portray the life of disgraced NFL star and convicted murderer Aaron Hernandez, while American Love Story is focused on the marriage of John F Kennedy Jr and Carolyn Bessette.

John Landgraf, chairman of FX, said: “When Ryan Murphy came to us with these two spinoffs and the stories for American Sports Story and American Love Story, we immediately jumped at the opportunity.

“What began with American Horror Story has spawned some of the best and most indelible programs of our generation, most notably American Crime Story, which created a beautiful partnership between Ryan, Brad, Nina and Brad.

“Their alchemy and the way in which they construct these stories is done with such care, such clarity and such dimensionality that creates the magnificence that is The People v OJ Simpson, The Assassination Of Gianni Versace and Impeachment. We can’t wait to see what comes next.”

Impeachment: American Crime Story explores the sex scandal that almost brought down Bill Clinton’s presidency.

It is set to premiere in the US next month.

