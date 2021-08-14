Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Woman, 22, charged with murder of three-year-old boy

By Press Association
August 14 2021, 8.33am
Leila Picker will appear before magistrates in Nottingham (Lewis Stickley/PA)
A woman will appear in court on Saturday charged with the murder of a three-year-old boy who died after being found injured at a home in Nottinghamshire.

Leila Picker, 22, of Main Road, Jacksdale, was arrested earlier this week and will appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Nottinghamshire Police said they were called to a house in Main Road, Jacksdale, on August 7 and found the boy seriously hurt.

He was taken to hospital but died of his injuries on August 9.

Detective Inspector Steve Wragg, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This is a tragic incident that has seen a boy lose his life.

“We have been working hard to establish the circumstances around the boy’s death and have now charged a woman with murder.

“We would reassure the public that we believe the incident was isolated and contained within a house on Main Road, and that we are now not looking for anyone else as our investigation continues.

“Our thoughts are with the child’s family, who have asked for privacy during this incredibly difficult time.”

