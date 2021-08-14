Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 14th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Bodies found in search for tourists whose helicopter crashed into Russian lake

By Press Association
August 14 2021, 12.38pm
Emergency personnel work near the site where a helicopter carrying tourists crashed at Kurile Lake in the Kronotsky nature reserve on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia (Kamchatka regional government/AP)
Emergency personnel work near the site where a helicopter carrying tourists crashed at Kurile Lake in the Kronotsky nature reserve on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia (Kamchatka regional government/AP)

Rescuers recovered the bodies of three out of the eight people missing after a helicopter carrying tourists plunged into a deep volcanic crater lake in Russia’s Far East.

The Mi-8 helicopter with 16 people on board crashed into Kurile Lake on the Kamchatka Peninsula while trying to land on the lake bank in deep fog.

Eight people managed to escape the quickly sinking aircraft, and rangers for the Kronotsky natural reserve rescued them from the frigid water after rushing to crash site in boats.

The Russian emergency situations ministry said its workers lifted the bodies of three of the victims, including the helicopter’s pilot, from the bottom of the lake, where the crashed helicopter lay at a depth of 120 metres (394 feet).

Kamchatka governor Vladimir Solodov said high winds later on Saturday forced the search team to suspend its work.

Emergency personnel work near the site where a helicopter carrying tourists crashed at Kurile Lake (Russian emergency ministry press service/AP)
Emergency personnel work near the site where a helicopter carrying tourists crashed at Kurile Lake (Russian emergency ministry press service/AP)

The emergency workers plan to use underwater robots on Sunday to recover the bodies of other victims from inside the submerged helicopter.

Two of the eight survivors were badly injured in the crash and were taken to the intensive care unit at a local hospital.

Kamchatka, a pristine peninsula with numerous volcanoes, is known for its rugged beauty and rich wildlife.

Kurile Lake is up to 316 metres (1,037 feet) deep and covers an area of 30 square miles.

Authorities have banned Vityaz-Aero, a local carrier that operated the crashed helicopter, from transporting passengers pending an investigation into a possible violation of flight safety rules.

The company is the biggest of several local carriers which fly tourists to the Kronotsky reserve, a top tourist attraction that houses Russia’s only geyser basin.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier