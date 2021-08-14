Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Investigations continue as Keyham residents pay tribute to shooting victims

By Press Association
August 14 2021, 2.46pm Updated: August 14 2021, 3.53pm
Tributes left in the Keyham area of Plymouth (Ben Birchall/PA)
A large police cordon remains in place at the scene of a mass shooting in Plymouth which left five people dead, as local residents continue to pay their respects with floral tributes.

More than 70 bouquets have been left outside a Lidl supermarket close to where the shootings happened in Keyham on Thursday.

Green heart-shaped balloons bearing the names of the five victims – Maxine Davison, Lee Martyn, Sophie Martyn, Kate Shepherd and Stephen Washington – have been tied to a nearby railing.

A woman and two young girls look at floral tributes
More floral tributes have been left by mourners in nearby North Down Crescent Park, where hundreds attended a candle-lit vigil in honour of the victims on Friday evening.

One woman, who gave her name only as Terri, brought her two grandchildren as she paid her respects at the park on Saturday.

She told reporters she had known Ms Davison “for years” and that she was “lovely”, adding: “I didn’t even realise it was her until yesterday when I saw her photo.”

She said she had brought her two grandchildren to pay tribute in particular to three-year-old Sophie, placing a pink candle and teddy bear next to the floral tributes.

Floral tributes left in the Keyham area
Home Secretary Priti Patel, joined by Devon and Cornwall Police Chief Constable Shaun Sawyer, paid her respects to the victims by placing a large bouquet of white flowers at the park at midday on Saturday.

The Home Secretary said the incident was “tragic beyond words” as she spoke to members of the local neighbourhood watch team, including Kev Sproston, who told her that the mass shooting was “our September 11”.

After the discussion, Mr Sproston told reporters: “How I define that is the fact that every single kid, every single adult, knows exactly where they were, similar to 9/11.

“To the point that I speak to people, and they will tell me exactly where their brother was, where their sister was, where their mother was.

Plymouth incident
“That’s the impact that it’s had on people, it’s going to be something that is in their own minds and thoughts for a long period of time.”

Police are continuing to investigate within a large cordon in Keyham after the shooting spree by gunman Jake Davison, 22, on Thursday.

Officers from Wiltshire Police, West Mercia Police and Avon and Somerset Police are assisting on mutual aid, an officer at the scene said.

A Keyham resident who lives near the scene of the shooting said on Saturday she initially thought the gunshots were fireworks.

Melanie Fletcher, 52, who works in a local supermarket, told the PA news agency: “My back garden backs onto the field, so I saw the four helicopters land, and then a fifth one hovering.

The police investigation continues
“We heard the shots but me and my husband are from London and it’s so quiet here that first of all we thought it was a car backfiring.

“After the third, fourth shot, my husband thought maybe it was fireworks, you know. But as we were cleaning our car, armed police came by and said go in and shut your door.

“It’s very quiet around here – we’ve only been here 18 months and from what I can gather, it’s a very close community, and everybody knows everybody. So, it was quite shocking.”

On people laying flowers in the local park, she added: “It just touches your heart, you know, sort of faith in humanity. But it’s still shocking.”

