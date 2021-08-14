Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Jamie Vardy strikes in first half as Leicester make winning start against Wolves

By Press Association
August 14 2021, 5.17pm Updated: August 14 2021, 10.56pm
Jamie Vardy gave Leicester the lead at home to Wolves (Nick Potts/PA)
Jamie Vardy scored a brilliant clinching goal as FA Cup winners Leicester City followed up their Community Shield victory over Manchester City with a narrow 1-0 win over Wolves.

The visitors, under new manager Bruno Lage, dominated the second half but could not match the exquisite finish by Vardy four minutes before half-time.

Vardy had been getting in behind the Wolves backline even before his brilliant goal.

He had a left-footed shot saved by Jose Sa in the 10th minute after Ayoze Perez’s lofted pass into the left channel.

Then, after netting when clearly offside five minutes later, Leicester’s 2020/21 top scorer tried a bold backheel after James Maddison’s angled ball over the top.

Wolves, with Raul Jimenez leading the line intelligently on his first league appearance since fracturing his skull nine months ago, looked dangerous on the counter-attack, mainly through Adama Traore.

Five minutes before Leciester’s goal, Joao Moutinho won possession in midfield and played a perfectly paced pass through the middle. Traore sprinted clear and set himself to sidefoot goalwards but shot just past the post.

Vardy made Wolves pay in style. Ricardo Pereira muscled his way past two men down the right wing and pulled a low cross to the near corner of the six-yard area where Vardy ran in front of Conor Coady to flick a brilliant left-footed shot past Sa.

The former England man celebrated in customary style in front of the Wolves fans.

Youri Tielemans almost doubled the lead with a 20-yard shot in stoppage time but Sa parried.

The second half became a more open and entertaining affair as Leicester initially allowed Wolves to come onto them more.

Francisco Trincao regained the ball high up the field. The winger, on his Premier League debut after joining on loan from Barcelona, played a one-two with Ruben Neves and then saw his shot from close range deflected over the crossbar.

Leicester responded to Wolves’ threat of dominance by switching to a 3-5-2 shape and a rare Coady slip allowed Vardy to send in Harvey Barnes but the England squad defender made a saving tackle.

Boubakary Soumare, the £17 million signing from Lille, and £15million defender Jannik Vestergaard, who joined on the eve of the game from Southampton, both came on to stiffen up Leicester’s side.

The game was opening up thrillingly and Tielemans sent Barnes in on goal down the right hand side but Max Kilman anticipated his turn inside and averted the danger.

Wolves dominated the final stages but neither Kilman, dribbling in on goal, Leander Dendoncker, with a clear header, nor Morgan Gibbs-White, fed by Traore, could convert.

