Irish Olympian assaulted in Dublin

An Irish Olympian suffered facial injuries after being attacked during a night out in Dublin.

Jack Woolley, who competed in taekwondo in Tokyo, was assaulted on Grattan Bridge shortly before 1am on Saturday.

He posted an image of himself sitting on the ground with his face and clothes covered in blood.

The 22-year-old from Tallaght said he was subjected to a “random attack” as he walked over the bridge after being out for a meal with a friend.

He posted on Instagram that a group of eight to 12 men and women were attacking people walking beside the River Liffey.

He wrote: “Unfortunately I was victim to these random attacks as I was just walking bye before I was punched in the face by one of these group members.”

Woolley, who was eliminated in his opening fight in the 58kg division in Tokyo last month, was taken to St James’s Hospital for treatment.

Ireland’s first taekwondo Olympian posted from hospital on Saturday, telling his followers that he required facial surgery.

A Garda spokeswoman said: “Gardai attended the scene of an assault that occurred on Grattan Bridge, Dublin 1 at approximately 12:40am today, Saturday, 14th August 2021.

“One man, aged in his 20s, was conveyed to St James’s Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries sustained during the incident.

“No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing.”