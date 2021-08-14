Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Man arrested after elderly woman stabbed to death in Notting Hill

By Press Association
August 14 2021, 11.52pm Updated: August 15 2021, 12.21am
A police officer in a forensic suit at the scene in St Luke’s Road, Notting Hill (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
A murder investigation is under way following the death of a woman in her 70s who suffered stab wounds in west London, the Metropolitan Police said.

A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of murder at the scene in St Luke’s Road, Notting Hill, and was then taken to hospital to receive treatment for a minor injury.

Police were called at around 2.10pm on Saturday after reports of a disturbance at the property.

A police statement said: “Officers, London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance all attended the scene.

“A woman – believed aged in her 70s – was found inside an address suffering stab injuries; despite the best efforts of the emergency services she was pronounced dead at the scene at 2.56pm.

“Her next of kin have been informed.”

Police said there were no reports of any other injuries and a crime scene remains in place.

Those with information that could assist the investigation have been asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD3950/14Aug or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

