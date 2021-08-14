Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Protesters in France denounce Covid-19 health pass

By Press Association
August 14 2021, 11.53pm
A protester waves a French flag during a demonstration in Marseille (Daniel Cole/AP)
Thousands of people, from families to far-right sympathisers, marched in cities across France for a fifth straight Saturday to denounce a Covid-19 health pass that is now needed to enter restaurants, bars and sports arenas or use long-distance trains, planes or buses.

Some 1,600 police were deployed for three separate marches in Paris, a week after the health pass came into effect.

“Liberty” was the slogan, with protesters saying the health pass limits their freedom and is a disguised way to make Covid-19 vaccinations obligatory.

“We want none of this. It’s nyet,” said a 53-year-old estate agent marching in Paris who identified herself only as Stephanie. “It is a political crisis disguised as a health crisis.”

France protest
Protesters march during a demonstration in Marseille (Daniel Cole/AP)

The pass shows whether people are fully vaccinated, have had a recent negative test or proof of a recent Covid-19 recovery.

The bill authorising it includes mandatory vaccinations for French health workers by September 15.

France is facing soaring numbers of new infections, driven by the more transmissible delta variant.

In Montpellier, some 7,500 people marched. The city is in the Herault region where the infection rate is above 600 per 100,000 people, among the highest in the country.

Despite the protests, polls have shown that the majority of French people support the health pass.

As of late Friday, 46.1 million people in France, nearly 68.5% of the population, had received at least one vaccine shot and more than 38.8 million, or 57.5%, had two shots.

