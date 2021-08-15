Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / UK & World

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau expected to call early election

By Press Association
August 15 2021, 2.44am
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet governor general Mary Simon (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to the governor general’s residence on Sunday and is expected to dissolve Parliament and trigger an early election.

It comes as he seeks to capitalise on Canada being one of the most fully vaccinated countries in the world.

Mr Trudeau’s itinerary shows he will visit the governor general, who holds a mostly ceremonial position representing the Queen as head of state, on Sunday morning.

He will announce the election for September 20, an official familiar with the plans told The Associated Press.

Mr Trudeau is seeking to win a majority of seats in Parliament after his Liberal party fell just short of that two years ago and must rely on the opposition to pass legislation.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Cornwall for the G7 summit
The election comes as Canada is in the midst of a fourth wave of Covid-19 cases, driven by the delta variant of the coronavirus.

Mr Trudeau is less personally popular than he once was but his government’s handling of the pandemic has been widely viewed as a success.

After a slow start, Canada now has enough vaccine for every citizen and his government spent hundreds of billions of dollars to prop up the economy amid lockdowns.

Mr Trudeau, the son of the late Liberal Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, became the second youngest prime minister in Canadian history when he was first elected with a majority of seats in Parliament in 2015.

The victory ended almost 10 years of Conservative Party government in Canada, but scandals combined with high expectations have damaged Mr Trudeau’s standing.

