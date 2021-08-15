Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Anne-Marie among artists taking stage for Team GB Homecoming Concert

By Press Association
August 15 2021, 3.39am
Cyclist Ethan Hayter holds his Olympic Silver Medal at a homecoming party at Herne Hill velodrome in south London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
A wealth of musical artists including Anne-Marie and Bastille will take the stage at The SSE Arena in Wembley on Sunday to celebrate Team GB’s Olympic success.

Rag’n’Bone Man and YungBlud are among the other artists scheduled to perform at the Team GB Homecoming Concert, which airs on BBC One at 7.30pm.

Performances will include 2002 singer Anne-Marie teaming up with the English National Ballet, YungBlud covering David Bowie’s Heroes alongside dance-circus company Motionhouse, and Bastille performing new single Distorted Light Beam accompanied by a live string orchestra.

YungBlud will perform as part of the concert
YungBlud will perform as part of the concert (BBC Radio/PA)

Presented by the National Lottery, the event will be held in front of a live audience of 8,000 people, made up of friends and family members of athletes who were unable to travel to Tokyo, as well as key workers and National Lottery players.

The National Lottery currently funds more than 1,000 British athletes.

The event will be hosted BBC Radio 1’s Clara Amfo and Greg James.

For more information on the concert, visit TokyoHomecoming.com

