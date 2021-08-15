Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / UK & World

Cloud of smoke over Jerusalem as fire crews tackle wildfires

By Press Association
August 15 2021, 4.36pm Updated: August 15 2021, 6.54pm
Ultra-Orthodox Jews stroll through the Machane Yehuda market under a sky darkened by nearby wildfires, in Jerusalem (Maya Alleruzzo/AP)
A massive wildfire outside of Jerusalem sent a thick cloud of smoke over the city as authorities struggled to contain the blaze.

The cloud stretched over much of the city on Sunday afternoon, covering the skies overhead with a black and orange blanket of smoke.

Hundreds of of firefighters from across the country were trying to bring the blaze under control, as hot, dry weather and heavy winds were complicating the efforts.

Several communities just west of Jerusalem were evacuated, and nearby roads were closed to traffic. Residents in some areas were seen spraying down their properties with water hoses in the hope of slowing the approaching flames.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett convened an emergency meeting of top officials, while defence minister Benny Gantz ordered the Israeli military’s Home Front Command to send additional firefighters and aircraft to help in the effort.

Bennett said that if there was even the slightest chance of a community being harmed, “a strict approach must be taken and everyone must be evacuated”.

