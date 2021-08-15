Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 16th 2021
News / UK & World

Steve Bruce questions key penalty decision after Newcastle ship four to West Ham

By Press Association
August 15 2021, 5.40pm Updated: August 15 2021, 5.42pm
Steve Bruce’s side suffered a 4-2 defeat (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Steve Bruce lamented Newcastle’s defensive shortcomings but was left particularly flummoxed by the awarding of a penalty which he feels proved a “big turning point” in West Ham’s 4-2 victory.

Efforts from Callum Wilson and Jacob Murphy were cancelled out by Aaron Cresswell and Said Benrahma as West Ham twice fought back from a goal down to leave both sides’ Premier League season-opener finely poised after an hour.

The decisive moment came after 63 minutes when Michail Antonio’s header clattered the bar and ricocheted into Murphy, whose attempt to claim the loose ball led to him being adjudged to have upended Pablo Fornals in the area.

Tomas Soucek scores from the rebound of Michail Antonio's saved spot-kick
While Antonio’s spot-kick was saved by Freddie Woodman on his Premier League debut, Tomas Soucek bundled in the rebound. Three minutes later Antonio put the game to bed as the Hammers started their campaign with a flourish.

Bruce admitted Newcastle must improve at the back but questioned why referee Martin Atkinson did not go to a nearby television monitor to check his decision to award a penalty.

“It’s the big turning point in the game,” said Bruce, who revealed his intention to have a conversation with Atkinson to better comprehend his understanding of the issue.

“In the Premier League, it’s fine margins. Once we went chasing the game we made it very difficult for ourselves.

“Why didn’t the referee have a look at the monitor rather than someone else 300 miles away? If he’d have done that after looking at what I’ve seen four or five times he might have turned round and said ‘that’s a bit harsh’.

“But defensively, unfortunately, we gave away too many soft goals. It’s getting that balance right. As soon as we chase the game then we left ourselves exposed and open, we simply can’t afford to do that at this level.”

There were boos from the 50,673 in attendance, but Bruce was delighted with the first bumper crowd at St James’ Park in nearly 18 months.

“Let me tell you, I’ve said it since we’ve had empty stadiums how much we’ve missed the supporters and the support,” he said.

A loud St James' Park celebrates Jacob Murphy's goal
“The spectacle for me has not been the same since the crowd’s not here. But a big well done to them. To have over 50,000 is quite remarkable.”

It has been a frustrating summer window for Bruce although his ranks were swelled with the permanent addition of Joe Willock, who was not registered in time to play in this fixture after being signed from Arsenal on Friday.

On the prospect of more incomings, Bruce added: “We’ll keep monitoring to see what we’ve got, see what becomes available but at this particular moment I’m delighted that we’ve got Joe Willock in.

“We’ll see if there’s anybody who can make us better and if there is then we’ll try. My job is to improve us, so all over the pitch we look at so that’s what we’ll try and do.”

David Moyes ushered West Ham to a surprise sixth-place finish last term and Europa League football. While they twice fell behind in the first half, the Scot never doubted their resolve in an entertaining contest.

“I thought the fighting spirit was there in the first half,” said Moyes. “I thought the football performance was excellent all-round.

“It was a really good game, if you were a neutral you would have said it was a good game of football, plenty of action at both ends.

“I thought we had good control of the game at different times, we kept the ball well, at times we had to suffer a bit when we didn’t have the ball. But I thought in the main we deserved to get the victory.”

