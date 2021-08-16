Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
On This Day in 2006: England hammer Greece in Steve McClaren’s first game

By Press Association
August 16 2021, 6.03am
Steve McClaren had a short spell in charge of England (Martin Rickett/PA)
Steve McClaren began his reign as England manager in style with a 4-0 win over Greece on this day in 2006.

The former Middlesbrough boss took over from Sven-Goran Eriksson and dropped ex-skipper David Beckham for the friendly at Old Trafford.

John Terry marked his first match as captain by heading the opening goal after Stewart Downing had played the ball into the penalty area.

Soccer – UEFA European Championship 2008 Qualifying – Group E – England v Croatia – Wembley Stadium
Steve McClaren lost his job after England’s defeat by Croatia (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Frank Lampard then scored with a deflected shot before his close-range effort rebounded for Peter Crouch to stab home.

Crouch rounded off the scoring with a downward header to make it an encouraging start for the new boss.

However, England’s failure to qualify for Euro 2008 meant McClaren, who was lampooned as the ‘wally with the brolly’ following the 3-2 defeat to Croatia at a soggy Wembley, lost his job 18 months later.

England turned to Italian Fabio Capello to take over while McClaren moved on to Dutch club FC Twente, leading them to the Eredivisie title in 2010.

