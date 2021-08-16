Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 16th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Manchester City to assess Ilkay Gundogan’s shoulder injury on Monday

By Press Association
August 16 2021, 8.02am Updated: August 16 2021, 8.22am
Ilkay Gundogan will be assessed on Monday (Nick Potts/PA)
Manchester City will check on Ilkay Gundogan’s shoulder injury on Monday morning.

The German midfielder left the pitch after his side’s 1-0 Premier League defeat at Tottenham with strapping on following a late collision and manager Pep Guardiola said he would be assessed by doctors on Monday.

“It was something in his shoulder,” Guardiola said. “We will see what happens tomorrow with the doctor. It looks like something happened.”

Ilkay Gundogan (right) in action against Tottenham
Ilkay Gundogan (right) was injured after a late collision (Nick Potts/PA)

City were second best in their league opener at Spurs as they were sunk by Son Heung-min’s second-half goal, but it was undoubtedly a good time for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side to play them.

Kevin De Bruyne was only able to come off the bench following an ankle injury he suffered at Euro 2020, while Kyle Walker, John Stones, Gabriel Jesus and Aymeric Laporte all had limited training time following their summer exertions.

Guardiola added: “Kevin played a few minutes but Kevin didn’t do one full session because of his ankle.

“Kyle and John and Ayme came back really really well and Gabriel as well but the guys who have been here since the beginning for us deserve to play.

“In general they made a good pre-season, they made a good game in the second half but the reality is we concede few, not much but we lost the last games 1-0 and 1-0 so that’s why we have to continue working and day-by-day, the players feel better.”

Raheem Sterling was deemed fit enough to start as he began an exciting partnership with Jack Grealish.

The £100million man was starting his first game and the pair linked up well in the first 15 minutes before stand-out Tottenham defender Japhet Tanganga got to grips with them.

There is plenty of promise in that duo, though and Sterling is excited by what is to come.

“I played with Jack a few times,” he said on the club’s official website. “It’s a good partnership but it’s still early days with me and him.

“We will learn each other’s game more as the season goes on and hopefully build a better partnership for the rest of the campaign.”

