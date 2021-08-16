In pictures: Roger Federer’s trophy-laden career

Roger Federer is set to undergo further knee surgery to give himself “a glimmer of hope” of returning to the tennis tour.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look back at the 40-year-old, 20-time grand slam champion’s remarkable career in pictures.

An 18-year-old Roger Federer in action during his first-round defeat to Russia’s Yevgeny Kafelnikov at Wimbledon in 2000 (Sean Dempsey/PA).

Federer celebrates his five-set victory over Pete Sampras in the fourth round at Wimbledon in 2001, which heralded his arrival as the game’s next star (Rebecca Naden/PA).

A disconsolate Federer, the seventh seed, reflects on his defeat to 18-year-old Mario Ancic in the first round at Wimbledon in 2002 (Rebecca Naden/PA).

Federer won his maiden grand slam title at Wimbledon the following year, beating Mark Philippoussis in the final (Rebecca Naden/PA).

Federer beat Andy Roddick to retain his title in 2004 (Rebecca Nadan/PA).

Federer with his then girlfriend, now wife, Mirka Vavrinec at the 2005 Wimbledon champions’ dinner (Andrew Parsons/PA).

Federer lifts the Wimbledon trophy again in 2006 after beating Rafael Nadal (Fiona Hanson/PA).

Federer poses alongside a terracotta warrior sculpture of himself at the 2007 Madrid Masters tournament (Handout/PA).

A first Wimbledon final defeat for Federer as he is beaten by Nadal in 2008 (Sean Dempsey/PA).

Federer poses alongside women’s singles champion Serena Williams after landing Wimbledon title number six in 2009 (Bob Martin/AELTC/PA).

Federer left Andy Murray in tears as he won the 2010 Australian Open (Jon Buckle/PA).

Federer ended 2011 without a grand slam title, losing in the US Open semi-finals to Novak Djokovic (Mehdi Taamallah/PA).

Having beaten Murray in the 2012 Wimbledon final, the Scot gained revenge at the London Olympics as Federer had to settle for silver (Andrew Milligan/PA).

Federer reflects on his shock second-round defeat to Ukraine’s Sergiy Stakhovsky at Wimbledon in 2013 (Thomas Lovelock/AELTC/PA).

Federer was back in the Wimbledon final in 2014, only to lose to Djokovic (Gareth Fuller/PA).

It was the same story the following year (Mike Egerton/PA).

There was a semi-final exit at Wimbledon in 2016 as Federer was beaten by Milos Raonic (John Walton/PA).

But 2017 brought a record eighth Wimbledon men’s singles title (Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool/PA).

Federer won his 20th grand slam singles title at the Australian Open in 2018, but at Wimbledon was beaten in the quarter-finals by Kevin Anderson (John Walton/PA).

He collected another Wimbledon runner-up trophy in 2019, presented by the Duchess of Cambridge (Will Oliver/Pool/PA).