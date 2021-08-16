Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Iran begins new lockdown as coronavirus deaths reach record levels

By Press Association
August 16 2021, 11.48am
People wait for their turn to receive Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Iran Mall shopping centre in Tehran, Iran (Vahid Salemi/AP)
Iran has recorded a record high number of deaths from Covid-19 for a second day in a row.

The official Irna news agency said that 655 patients died in the previous 24 hours, and health workers found some 41,194 new cases over the same period.

On Sunday, Iran reported 620 deaths.

The report came as the country imposed a five-day lockdown starting on Monday.

It includes a travel ban on personal cars crossing between provinces.

A health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine for a citizen at a vaccination centre in Iran (Vahid Salemi/AP)
The new surge has been fuelled by the contagious Delta variant.

Iranian authorities say less than 40% of the population follows measures such as wearing face masks and social distancing.

Iranian health officials have regularly warned that hospitals in the capital, Tehran, and other major cities are overwhelmed with Covid-19 patients.

This is the fifth wave of coronavirus infections as the country struggles to vaccinate its people.

Some 4% of Iranians have been fully vaccinated.

