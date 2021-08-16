Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Lorry driver who crashed on A1 ‘four times over drink-drive limit’

By Press Association
August 16 2021, 12.39pm
Durham Police said junction 59 of the A1 near Darlington was blocked for hours early on Saturday (Durham Police/PA)
A trucker who crashed a lorry and blocked a junction on a major road was four times over the limit, police said.

Durham Constabulary said junction 59 of the A1 near Darlington was blocked for hours early on Saturday.

The force tweeted a photo of the crashed HGV and said: “This driver of this HGV was four times over the drink-drive limit when officers from @DurhamRPU stopped him in the early hours of Saturday morning.

“The driver also blocked junction 59 for several hours while we awaited recovery of the vehicle – let this be a lesson.”

The force’s Roads Policing Unit replied, saying: “Don’t drink and drive.

“This could have so easily ended in a fatality.”

