Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 17th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Spectators not allowed at Paralympic Games in Tokyo due to coronavirus

By Press Association
August 16 2021, 12.50pm
The Paralympic Games start on August 24 (Adam Davy/PA)
The Paralympic Games start on August 24 (Adam Davy/PA)

The Paralympic Games will have no spectators due to coronavirus, organisers have announced.

The decision was made at a four-party remote meeting between the International Paralympic Committee, the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the Government of Japan.

Tokyo, Saitama and Chiba are all in a state of emergency, while one has been requested by Shizuoka.

It had been agreed on July 8 that any decision made on fans for the Paralympics, which start on August 24, would happen after the Olympics’ closing ceremony.

The public have also been asked not to go to the roadside to watch some of the events taking place around Tokyo.

In a joint statement, organisers said: “We very much regret that this situation has impacted the Paralympic Games, following the Olympic Games and we sincerely apologise to all ticket buyers who were looking forward to watching the Games at the venues.

“We hope that you understand that these measures are unavoidable and being implemented in order to prevent the spread of infection.

“Everyone is encouraged to watch the Games at home.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier