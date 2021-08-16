Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 17th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

England set 272 chase after Mohammed Shami leads superb India counter-attack

By Press Association
August 16 2021, 1.26pm Updated: August 16 2021, 2.15pm
India’s Mohammed Shami celebrates his half century (Zac Goodwin/PA).
India’s Mohammed Shami celebrates his half century (Zac Goodwin/PA).

England allowed control of the second LV= Insurance Test to slip through their fingers on the final morning at Lord’s as India’s tailenders Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah conjured a remarkable counter-attack.

The pair edged, slashed and smashed their way to an unbroken ninth-wicket stand of 89 as a rattled England saw a promising position flipped into a hugely pressurised one. India declared on 298 for eight in the second over after lunch, leaving England a notional chase of 272 from 60 overs.

Shami finished with 56 not out and Bumrah unbeaten on 34, both career-best efforts.

The hosts had all the momentum when bad light stopped play on the fourth evening, which ended with India 154 ahead with four wickets left, and strengthened their grip on the match when Ollie Robinson removed the dangerous Rishabh Pant in the fourth over of the day.

As the last recognised batsman he had been seen as the key player, so when he nicked behind for 22 England held all the cards.

At that point the lead was just 167, but Joe Root’s side were unable to put their opponents away. Robinson produced a wonderful slower ball to see off Ishant Sharma for a useful 16, but what followed was unedifying chaos.

Shami and Bumrah boast career batting averages of 11.23 and 3.55 respectively but they wildly over-delivered on expectations to turn proceedings on their head.

Bumrah’s arrival at number 10 brought the worst out of England, who initially seemed intent on exacting revenge for his barrage of no-ball bouncers on James Anderson earlier in the match.

Mark Wood, patched up after injuring his shoulder on the fourth evening, was their chosen weapon and he set about banging out some short stuff in retaliation.

He clattered Bumrah flush on the helmet early in his stay, but England were guilty of taking their eyes off the bigger prize. Too few balls were attacking the stumps or the outside edge and they were sucked into an emotional battle that spilled over with angry words involving an unsettled Jos Buttler.

England’s Jonny Bairstow was unable to pull off a wonder catch at short-midwicket
England’s Jonny Bairstow was unable to pull off a wonder catch at short-midwicket (Zac Goodwin/PA).

Root bafflingly began to remove slips and station extra boundary fielders, with easy singles on offer all over. India were soon 200 in front, with Virat Kohli an animated cheerleader on the away balcony.

England shuffled through their bowling options but could not stop the bleeding as Sam Curran and Moeen Ali saw themselves smashed over the infield.

Jonny Bairstow tried in vain to pull off a wonder catch at short-midwicket, but Root was guilty of grassing a simpler chance at slip when Moeen took Bumrah’s edge.

England were ragged but Shami was rampant. He took a liking to Moeen, launching the spinner for two aerial fours before bringing up an unlikely half-century with a biff for six over wide long-on.

The interval came with England punch drunk and India contemplating an unexpected declaration, which came after another nine balls and 12 runs.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]