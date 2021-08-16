Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 17th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Hamas congratulates Taliban on victory while Iran notes US ‘military failure’

By Press Association
August 16 2021, 3.04pm
The Taliban flag flies at the Ghazni provincial governor’s house (Gulabuddin Amiri/AP)
The Islamic militant group Hamas has congratulated the Taliban for their swift takeover of Afghanistan and the end to the United States’ 20-year presence in the country.

In a statement, Hamas welcomed “the defeat of the American occupation on all Afghan land” and praised what it said was the Taliban’s “courageous leadership on this victory, which was the culmination of its long struggle over the past 20 years”.

Hamas, a Palestinian group that opposes Israel’s existence, has governed the Gaza Strip since taking over the area in 2007, a year after it won a Palestinian election.

Hamas is considered a terrorist group by Israel, the US and the European Union.

It wished the people of Afghanistan future success and said the ousting of the US troops proves “that the resistance of the peoples, foremost of which is our struggling Palestinian people, is due for victory”.

China says its embassy remains open in Kabul and expressed a willingness to support its reconstruction.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying did not answer explicitly when asked whether Beijing would recognise the Taliban as the new government but said that China would respect the choice of the Afghan people.

She noted the Taliban pledges to negotiate the establishment of an inclusive Islamic government and to ensure the safety of both Afghans and foreign missions.

China, she added, hopes that would “ensure a smooth transition of the situation in Afghanistan”.

President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran (Vahid Salemi/AP)
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi called for national reconciliation in Afghanistan.

The official Irna news agency quoted Mr Raisi as saying Iran will support efforts to restore stability in Afghanistan as a first priority.

He called Iran “a brother and neighbouring nation” to Afghanistan.

He also described the Americans’ rapid pullout as a “military failure” that should “turn to an opportunity for restoring life, security and stable peace”.

Russia will decide whether to recognise the new Taliban government based on its conduct, the Kremlin envoy on Afghanistan said in an interview.

Zamir Kabulov told the Ekho Moskvy radio station that “no one is going to rush” the decision.

“Recognition or non-recognition will depend on the conduct of the new authorities,” Mr Kabulov said.

