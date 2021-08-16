Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 17th 2021 Show Links
Entertainment / Music

Bob Dylan accused of molesting 12-year-old girl in 1965

By Press Association
August 16 2021, 9.47pm Updated: August 16 2021, 10.59pm
Bob Dylan groomed a 12-year-old girl, plied her with drink and drugs then sexually abused her in the 1960s, a lawsuit has alleged (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Bob Dylan groomed a 12-year-old girl, plied her with drink and drugs then sexually abused her in the 1960s, a lawsuit has alleged (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Bob Dylan groomed a 12-year-old girl, plied her with drink and drugs then sexually abused her in the 1960s, a lawsuit has alleged.

The revered singer-songwriter, 80, is accused of befriending the youngster, named in court documents only as JC, over a six-week period between April and May of 1965.

Dylan sexually abused the girl at his apartment at New York’s famed Hotel Chelsea, according to the lawsuit, using drugs, alcohol and threats of physical violence, “leaving her emotionally scarred and psychologically damaged to this day”.

Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan has been a revered figure in music for the last 60 years (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A representative for Dylan denied the claims, which were filed at Manhattan Supreme Court.

The lawsuit was filed on Friday, inside the “look back window” of a New York law allowing victims of sexual assault to lodge claims regardless of how long ago the alleged incident took place.

Dylan is guilty of carrying out “predatory, sexual and unlawful acts” against his alleged victim, according to court documents, “all of which were done intentionally by him to her without her consent”.

The alleged victim has suffered “severe mental distress, anguish, humiliation and embarrassment, as well as economic losses”, it is claimed.

The accuser, now 68, lives in Greenwich, Connecticut, the lawsuit states.

Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan’s representatives have denied the allegations (David Cheskin/PA)

Dylan is accused of assault, battery, false imprisonment and infliction of emotional distress.

The woman is seeking unspecified damages and a jury trial.

A representative for Dylan told the New York Post: “This 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended.”

Minnesota-born Dylan, whose real name is Robert Allen Zimmerman, has been one of the most significant figures in popular music for 60 years.

He became a celebrated voice of protest against the Vietnam War and in favour of the Civil Rights movement, with his best-known songs including Blowin’ In The Wind and The Times They Are a-Changin’.

Among his honours are Grammys, an Oscar, the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Nobel Prize in Literature.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]