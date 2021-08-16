Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 17th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Juan Foyth dismissed as Villarreal start LaLiga campaign with goalless home draw

By Press Association
August 16 2021, 11.15pm
Juan Foyth was sent off late on for Villarreal (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)
Juan Foyth was sent off late on for Villarreal (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)

Villarreal were unable to break down Granada as both sides started their LaLiga season with a point apiece following a goalless draw at El Madrigal.

The reigning Europa League champions had the greater share of possession and chances but ultimately may have been relieved to come away with a share of the spoils after Argentinian full-back Juan Foyth saw red late on.

Foyth was dismissed in the 82nd minute after picking up a second yellow card for a late lunge on Granada substitute Angel Montoro.

Monday night’s other game also finished in a 0-0 stalemate between Elche and Athletic Bilbao at the Estadio Martinez Valero.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier