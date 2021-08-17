Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / UK & World

Otter cub found alone and crying now ‘quite lively’ in RSPCA care

By Press Association
August 17 2021, 9.21am
Young otter cub found alone and crying for his mum now doing well in RSPCA care (RSPCA)
A young otter cub found alone and crying out for his mother is recovering after being taken in by the RSPCA.

The cub was spotted on August 10 at a stream near Windermere. A member of the public called the RSPCA after the cub remained still for several hours.

RSPCA inspector Martyn Fletcher was sent to the scene, and was concerned that the baby otter did not attempt to escape when approached.

The animal rescuer managed to capture the cub and took him to a nearby vet.

“Windy seems to be quite lively now in our care so his condition will be monitored and he will be cared for until he is ready to be released back into the wild,” Mr Fletcher said.

Windy was transferred to the RSPCA’s Stapeley Grange Wildlife Centre in Cheshire, where he was named for the lake close to where he was rescued.

His condition will be monitored. Once he is fully recovered and old enough, he will be returned to the wild.

Mr Fletcher said: “I have no idea why the otter was alone and wonder if his mother has been killed, perhaps in a road accident.

“Windy himself seemed in good health but there was clearly something wrong with him as the person who spotted him said he did not move from the spot where he was sitting for a few hours.

“Checks showed he was in good condition and of a good weight… but he did have flystrike, and if the eggs had hatched he would have had maggots in his body and wouldn’t have survived.

“I am grateful to the member of the public for reporting this to us when he did… rescuing and rehabilitating animals like this is such an important part of what we do as a charity.”

