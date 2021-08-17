Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Two people missing after floods sweep them off bridge in Germany

By Press Association
August 17 2021, 9.39am
Several houses are damaged by a storm in the German village of Berumerfehn (Joern Hueneke/TNN/dpa via AP)
Rescue teams are searching for two people who were swept off a bridge by sudden floods in Bavaria.

German authorities said eight other people were rescued from the floods and were not injured.

Heavy, sudden rains on Monday afternoon had turned a creek in the Valley of Hell near the town of Grainau into floods which tore down a wooden bridge, sweeping two people down into the water, German news agency dpa reported.

Police emergency vehicles stand at the entrance to the Hoellentalklamm gorge in Grainau, Germany
The other people were caught by the water or cut off from their paths by the floods elsewhere in the steep valley.

More than 160 helpers and helicopters were involved in the rescue missions.

It was not clear who the two missing people were, dpa said.

The Hollentalklamm, or Valley of Hell, is a popular destination for hikers from across the country and abroad.

A house whose roof was badly damaged by a storm in Berumerfehn, Germany
In Austria, four people were injured in severe weather and firefighters were called out hundreds of times, local media reported.

Last month, more than 200 people died in deadly floods in western Germany.

Climate scientists say there is little doubt that climate change from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas is driving more extreme weather events – such as heatwaves, droughts, wildfires, floods and storms – as the planet warms.

