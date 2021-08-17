Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
‘You shouldn’t have to give up too much personal data for a pizza or a pint’

By Press Association
August 17 2021, 1.01pm
Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) said businesses using apps for ordering should keep data collection simple, fair and transparent (Liam McBurney/PA)
People should not have to surrender excessive amounts of data just to order a pint, the UK’s data privacy protection body has said as the country emerges from lockdown.

Apps were widely adopted for ordering food and drink during the pandemic, in a bid to reduce physical contact and prevent the spread of coronavirus.

With many of these new tools likely to stay in place, businesses have been warned by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) that they must still comply with data protection law and only collect personal data that is necessary and relevant.

Companies are also urged to provide customers with alternative safe ways to place an order so nobody is excluded.

“We understand and appreciate the challenge that many small businesses have faced during the pandemic,” said Paul Arnold, deputy chief executive of the ICO.

“Our focus is on supporting and enabling them to handle people’s data responsibly from the outset, and to help the thousands of businesses that are doing their best to continue to keep recovering from the pandemic.”

The ICO advises people to check the privacy notice of the ordering app to find out what the business intends to do with their data, looking out for who is collecting their information, what it is going to be used for, and whether it will be shared with other organisations.

Mr Arnold said it is about “getting the balance right”.

“People are excited to be going out again and the innovations that have emerged through the pandemic can make that experience safer, easier and more enjoyable,” he added.

“But you shouldn’t have to give up too much of your personal data to order a pizza or a pint.

“Businesses should keep it simple, fair and transparent and we’re here to help.”

